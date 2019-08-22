0 Seminole County woman's identity stolen by childhood friend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who used a childhood friend’s identity during an arrest will now spend nearly three years in prison.

Angela Caligari’s life is back to normal after she became a victim of identity theft.

Caligari contacted Eyewitness News after she received a court summons in the mail from Seminole County.

It turns out her childhood friend Jasmine Vazquez was using her name and other personal information when Vazquez got in trouble with the law, including an arrest at a Sanford Target for petty theft.

“She was a very convincing liar. I mean, very convincing. She was able to fool the road patrol officer. She lied to the judge during initial appearance,” said assistant state attorney Domenick Leo.

After realizing the mistake, the state attorney’s office in Seminole County worked hard to get Caligari’s record fixed.

“It would still come in as an alias for Ms. Vazquez, but when you cross-check that information, it should not have any of Ms. Caligari's personal information,” Leo said.

Vazquez will spend nearly three years in prison after pleading guilty to the maximum on all the misdemeanors she was charged with, including criminal use of identification information.

The state attorney’s office said these types of ID fraud cases are becoming more and more common.

They recommend that you Google yourself every three months and opt out of websites that collect information.

