1 killed in ‘tragic’ overnight house fire in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are investigating a deadly overnight house fire.

First responders were called out around 11:23 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor reported an active fire at a home in the 2600 block of Northeast First Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the one-story home engulfed in flames with fire burning through the roof.

Firefighters said they were held back due to the hazardous conditions, and a downed powerline prevented them from access to a water supply.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters found one victim dead inside of the home.

Ocala Fire Rescue extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

Details have not been shared about the victim, or how they died in the fire, but police are calling the incident “tragic.”

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

