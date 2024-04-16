Ocala Fire Rescue adds new vehicle to help combat growth

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue expanded its ability to help others in emergencies with a new rescue vehicle.

Fire Station 6 announced the addition of Rescue 6 on Friday.

This comes as Southwest Ocala has witnessed a rapid growth in residential and commercial development.

There was a traditional push-in ceremony to inaugurate Rescue 6, which is a symbolic gesture of firefighting and community service.

The rescue vehicle will be operational starting Monday and be ready to provide emergency services.

