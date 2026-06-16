Longwood City Commissioners put water rate hike on hold

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood City Commissioners voted last night to table plans to raise water rates, a decision that surprised many observers. The city had previously proposed a significant increase to monthly meter rates.

The proposal nearly doubled monthly meter rates from about $15 to over $33 to fund repairs and upgrades to Longwood’s aging water and sewage infrastructure.

City leaders had previously said that the funds were needed to fix the failing water and sewage systems. Instead of raising rates, the city is now exploring options like issuing bonds or taking a loan to finance these infrastructure improvements.

Longwood officials will now evaluate plans to either issue bonds or secure a loan to fund the necessary repairs and upgrades to the city’s water and sewage infrastructure.

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