Sanford police investigate deadly French Ave traffic incident

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department has issued an update on a deadly traffic crash that happened on the night of June 19th, when a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near French Ave and 27th Street.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The report states that the incident, which happened around 11 p.m., is now under investigation.

Police report that the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

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