Three Oviedo police officers recognized for saving child from life-threatening emergency

OVIEDO, Fla. — Three Oviedo police officers have been honored for their life-saving actions during a critical emergency response.

Officers Luke Nakamura, Logan Smith and Tyler Stimpson received the 20-25 Award of Commendation for their courageous actions in May, when they responded to a drowning call and successfully rescued a child.

City leaders commended the officers’ actions as a genuine demonstration of service to the community. Their quick response and decisive actions were instrumental in saving the child’s life.

The 20-25 Award of Commendation is awarded to officers who show outstanding bravery and commitment in their duties.

