Seminole’s ‘hole in the doughnut’: Massive Hi-Oaks Ranch land assemblage hits market

One of Seminole County’s last large vacant land tracts has hit the market.

Hi-Oaks Ranch, a six-parcel assemblage totaling 672 acres between the Econlockhatchee River and County Road 419 on the county’s southern border, is being marketed for sale by land brokers Maury L. Carter & Associates Inc.

The land is owned through an LLC by the Clayton family, which bought it in 1989 for $4.4 million, according to Seminole County Property Appraiser records. Jonathan Clayton, a member of the family, is also vice president at Maury L. Carter.

