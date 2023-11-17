Several roads, other areas flooded after overnight storms in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are warning drivers about flooded roads Friday morning.

Palm Bay police said several roads were closed overnight due to flooding from overnight storms.

Officials said numerous roads in the southeast and southwest sections of the city are unpassable and flooded, including side streets of San Filippo and DeGroodt.

Police said they have not received word from the school board, but school buses will not be able to get into some neighborhoods to pick children up until the water subsides.

Officials said residents who have standing water in their area should stay clear of it.

Police said they will further evaluate areas after sunrise.

Rain continues to fall in the area and parts of Palm Bay received more than a foot of rain since Thursday, police said.

Police said Thursday evening that many side streets and residential areas were also not accessible.

Other areas that police said have experienced flooding include Bayside Lakes and Eldron, Cogan and Sarasota, and Babcock Street. at St. John’s Heritage Parkway.

