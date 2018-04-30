Shaq endorses OPD Chief John Mina for Orange County sheriff

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Former Orlando Magic center Shaquille O’Neal—who was on the team that took Orlando to the NBA finals in 1995—has endorsed John Mina, the current Orlando police chief, for Orange County Sheriff.
Shaq made the endorsement in a short video filmed on the set of “NBA on TNT,” a show on which he serves as an analyst.
He said he knows Mina personally and believes he is the “person best qualified to be our sheriff.”
“He has proven himself in times of crisis. He has shown he can keep our community safe,” Shaq said in the video.
Shaq is registered to vote in Orange County at a nearly $8 million home in Windermere, state records show.
In a release, Mina called Shaq’s endorsement a “tremendous honor.”
“O’Neal may be recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but I know him as a longtime champion of the law enforcement community,” Mina said in a statement.
Mina announced he was running for Orange County Sheriff in February.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 6th.
