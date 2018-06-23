Shooting investigation underway at home near Winter Garden

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting investigation was underway Friday evening in subdivision near Winter Garden, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly after 8:45 p.m. to a home on Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard near Ficquette and Winter Garden Vineland roads, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.
RIGHT NOW: LOTS of activity near 14211 Bridgewater Crossing where @OrangeCoSheriff confirms a shooting was reported around 8:50. A PIO will be here soon with more details. #BREAKING @wftv pic.twitter.com/EBvVlpkt03— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) June 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}