Shooting investigation underway at home near Winter Garden

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A shooting investigation was underway Friday evening in subdivision near Winter Garden, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 8:45 p.m. to a home on Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard near Ficquette and Winter Garden Vineland roads, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

