Shooting in Sanford leaves one dead, one injured; Police seeking tips

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are requesting information from the public following a shooting on November 1, 2025, that resulted in one death and one injury.

The incident took place shortly after 3:30 PM at the corner of 14th Street and Mangoustine Avenue. Officers arrived to find La-Don Ja Quan Williams injured by gunfire and he was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Another person received treatment for minor injuries caused by the shooting.

The Sanford Police Department has confirmed that the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. They encourage anyone with relevant information to reach out to them or Crimeline.

Crimeline offers anonymity to callers and provides a cash reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to solving homicides.

