VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County will soon have a new learning opportunity pulling into their elementary school.

It’s a mobile learning lab called “The STEM Bus.”

Photos: STEM education bus rolls into Volusia County

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 STEM education bus rolls into Volusia County (James Tutten)

The bus travels to area schools teaching kids lessons on virtual reality, robotics, electricity, and more.

It also gives kids the opportunity to learn how technology works firsthand.

Watch: Officials to build STEM education center at decommissioned radio telescope site in Puerto Rico

“So what we did is took the best of STEM and put it all in one place, made high-level technology when you talk about STEM what does that mean, it means that higher math that great science activities,” said STEM specialist Amy Monahan.

The bus will also be used at other events around Volusia County.

Read: Disney donates $100K to STEM programs at the Orlando Science Center

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group