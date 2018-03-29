VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire shut down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach Wednesday afternoon.
The road was shut down in both directions shortly before 1 p.m. near Dunlawton Avenue and State Road 44.
Pioneer Trail was also closed because of the fire.
"The section of I-95 from Pioneer Trail to Dunlawton Avenue will remain shut down throughout the overnight hours," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. "This is due to visibility and an active fire."
The fire is burning on the interstate's shoulder and median, Montes said.
Officials said the blaze was about 15 acres when it started, but it grew to more than 200 acres by Wednesday evening.
It's 50 percent contained.
No other information was released.
#PioneerTrailFire is now 209 acres. Crews facing challenges in the interior as a result of snags from 2006 wildfire in this area. Burnout operations still being conducted. Remains 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/YfA5cOpttv— FFS Bunnell (@FFS_Bunnell) March 28, 2018
Fire continues to burn as the freeway is shutdown pic.twitter.com/fX097SBmDI— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) March 28, 2018
