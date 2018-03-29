  • Stretch of I-95 near New Smyrna Beach to remain closed overnight due to brush fire

    By: Monique Valdes , Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A brush fire shut down Interstate 95 near New Smyrna Beach Wednesday afternoon.

    The road was shut down in both directions shortly before 1 p.m. near Dunlawton Avenue and State Road 44.

    Pioneer Trail was also closed because of the fire.

    "The section of I-95 from Pioneer Trail to Dunlawton Avenue will remain shut down throughout the overnight hours," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. "This is due to visibility and an active fire."

    The fire is burning on the interstate's shoulder and median, Montes said.

    Officials said the blaze was about 15 acres when it started, but it grew to more than 200 acres by Wednesday evening.

    It's 50 percent contained.

    No other information was released.

