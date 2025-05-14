Sunny and hot weather pattern takes hold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some possibly record-setting heat is headed to Central Florida.

Our area will be mostly sunny and hot for the foreseeable future.

We will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday, and things will continue to heat up.

Dry and increasingly warm conditions will move into Central Florida as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s.

Heat advisories could be in place across portions of the area this weekend and early next week.

