Sunny weather with temperatures cooling down tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — More beautiful weather is expected today.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Overnight, it will be cold again, with lows in the 40s.
The weather will remain relatively quiet this upcoming week.
Rain chances return at the end of the week.
We will have a nice warm-up, though.
The 80s are back, with mid-80s in place by Wednesday.
