Sunny weather with temperatures cooling down tonight

ORLANDO, Fla. — More beautiful weather is expected today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Overnight, it will be cold again, with lows in the 40s.

The weather will remain relatively quiet this upcoming week.

Rain chances return at the end of the week.

We will have a nice warm-up, though.

The 80s are back, with mid-80s in place by Wednesday.

