SunRail suspends service in preparation for Hurricane Idalia

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail said beginning Tuesday, it will suspend train service throughout Central Florida.

Officials said the measure is being taken so they can prepare the rail corridor for the approaching storm.

SunRail said storm-readiness protocol requires the securing of all trains, as well as removing or securing gates at all 126 grade crossings.

Once a storm passes, all gates must be reinstalled and tracks must be inspected for possible damage.

Debris within four feet of the tracks must also be cleared before rail service can resume.

🚨 Service Update: SunRail services will be suspended Tuesday, 8/29, as SunRail will begin working to prepare the corridor and render it safe prior to the impending storm. For more information on how SunRail prepares for severe weather, visit: https://t.co/xvk8nBKqnK pic.twitter.com/ZU6atOpUfN — SunRail (@RideSunRail) August 28, 2023

SunRail said it will monitor weather conditions and update the public as Idalia passes through Central Florida.

