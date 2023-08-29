Local

SunRail suspends service in preparation for Hurricane Idalia

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — SunRail said beginning Tuesday, it will suspend train service throughout Central Florida.

Officials said the measure is being taken so they can prepare the rail corridor for the approaching storm.

SunRail said storm-readiness protocol requires the securing of all trains, as well as removing or securing gates at all 126 grade crossings.

Once a storm passes, all gates must be reinstalled and tracks must be inspected for possible damage.

Debris within four feet of the tracks must also be cleared before rail service can resume.

SunRail said it will monitor weather conditions and update the public as Idalia passes through Central Florida.

