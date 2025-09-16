Surveillance video sheds new light on deadly shooting of Edgewater officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video is shedding more information about the deadly shooting of an off-duty Edgewater police officer at a Volusia County gas station.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the shooting as an assassination, noting that Machado fired a total of 24 rounds.

Machado informed detectives that he recognized Officer Jewell from past interactions at the store and thought they had an argument, but he couldn’t remember the specifics.

Machado mentioned he was having a bad day on his way to work and contemplated shooting Jewell when he saw him enter the store.

After Jewell arrived at the store, Machado went to his car, retrieved the weapon, and shot Jewell, reloading to fire a total of 24 rounds.

Machado is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 PM, where further details of the case may emerge.

