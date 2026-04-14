Survey finds 95% of insured Americans worry about hospital bills

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new survey suggests many Americans feel financially exposed when it comes to health care costs, even when they already have insurance.

The report, commissioned by JG Wentworth, found the average person says an unexpected medical bill of about $4,354 would begin causing serious financial strain.

That number matters because it sits close to what many households could face from a single hospital visit, emergency treatment or short inpatient stay, even with insurance coverage.

Researchers surveyed 1,507 adults nationwide and found nearly all respondents reported having health insurance, but most still said they worry about hospital bills and out-of-pocket costs.

About 95% of insured respondents said a medical emergency could still put them into debt.

The survey also found many people are already adjusting medical decisions because of cost.

More than 90% said they had delayed or avoided medical care because they were concerned about the expense, even though they had insurance coverage.

Among younger adults, that number was even higher.

For uninsured respondents, the financial margin was even smaller. More than three-quarters said a doctor visit costing $600 or less could create hardship.

Many said even a few hundred dollars in unexpected health costs would be difficult to absorb.

The survey also found medical debt remains widespread. Most respondents who reported debt said they owed between $1,000 and $10,000, with many saying it could take years to fully pay off.

For Florida families, where rising insurance costs already affect household budgets in other areas such as housing and auto coverage, the findings reflect a broader concern that one medical event can quickly disrupt financial stability.

Researchers also found health costs are affecting treatment itself.

Nearly one in three respondents with long-term medical conditions said their health had worsened because they could not afford medication, while others reported skipping doses or delaying refills to manage expenses.

The results suggest that for many households, insurance may reduce risk, but it does not remove the fear of what a serious medical issue could still cost.

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