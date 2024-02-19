Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that happened during home invasion at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting during a home invasion last month at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 30 to the shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Road.

Investigators said a resident shot a suspect during a home invasion.

They said they discovered 18-year-old Kevin Dewayne Hodges -- who had been shot -- in a breezeway. He died from his injuries.

Detectives said they arrested Shawn Patrick Spencer III on charges of murder while engaged in burglary and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

