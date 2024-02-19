Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that happened during home invasion at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting during a home invasion last month at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Police said they were called at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 30 to the shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Road.
Investigators said a resident shot a suspect during a home invasion.
Read: Person dies in shooting that injured 2 others at Orlando apartment complex
Read: Deputies: 19 arrested in marijuana pop-up shop sting in Seminole County
They said they discovered 18-year-old Kevin Dewayne Hodges -- who had been shot -- in a breezeway. He died from his injuries.
Detectives said they arrested Shawn Patrick Spencer III on charges of murder while engaged in burglary and armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.
He was booked into the Orange County Jail.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Read: Photos: Person dies in shooting that injured 2 others at Orlando apartment complex
©2024 Cox Media Group