Suspects charged in murder of man at Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a suspect in the death of 20-year-old Alex Correa -- who was shot in his east Orlando home after a group of people barged in trying to rob him -- is in the Orange County Jail.

Daquon Gathers Jr., 20, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Correa’s death, according to an arrest affidavit. He is being held without bail.

Correa was fatally shot Jan. 14 when Gathers and two other men broke into his home on Port Simbor Avenue through a rear door and he tried to fight them off with a knife, deputies said.

The other suspects -- Michael Salgado Soto and Ashley Webb -- have been arrested on warrants in South Florida and are being held at the Broward County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Taylor Massey, 22, was arrested in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

According to the arrest affidavit, the men mistakenly believed Correa’s home was a marijuana grow house that they were trying to rob and that’s why they broke in.

Deputies said Correa stabbed one of his attackers during the home invasion. They said they were able to track a black Nissan car to a hospital, where somebody showed up with stab wounds, leading detectives to the suspects.

Stacy Deligne, Correa’s mother, said that the suspects "took away my heart."

“It doesn’t take the pain away, but it makes it that much better that I know they’re being served justice,” she said. "I will not rest until I know that each single one will be held accountable."

