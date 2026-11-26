For households looking to upgrade their television before the holidays, price is only part of the comparison. Picture quality, motion handling and ease of use also matter, especially for families relying on one screen for sports, movies and streaming.

The TCL Q77L Series at Costco combines a native 144Hz display, 4K resolution, QLED quantum dot technology and built-in Amazon Fire TV.

Costco’s advertised Black Friday promotion, running Nov. 27-30, lists the 50-inch model at $259.99 and the 55-inch version at $269.99. Advertised prices may vary by location and online, and availability is subject to stock.

Motion handling for sports and gaming

Football, basketball and hockey all challenge television displays. Rapid camera movements, quick passes and fast-moving players can expose limitations in how a screen handles motion.

The Q77L combines its native 144Hz refresh rate with MEMC motion interpolation, which generates intermediate frames to make movement appear smoother. Viewers can adjust motion-processing settings to suit their preferences.

The panel’s maximum refresh rate is 2.4 times that of a 60Hz display, such as Samsung’s U8000H. However, that specification does not mean sports broadcasts arrive at 144 frames per second or guarantee better picture quality. Results also depend on the source material and processing settings.

Higher refresh rates can also matter for gaming when paired with compatible hardware and supported games.

The Q77L uses quantum dot technology for color reproduction. Its 4K resolution describes the number of pixels on screen, while its color capabilities affect how those pixels reproduce subjects such as team jerseys, animated films and gaming environments.

Comparing the 55-inch options

Costco’s advertised pricing puts the 55-inch Samsung U8000H at $249.99 and the TCL Q77L at $269.99 during Black Friday. The $20 difference separates televisions with different display specifications, including the TCL’s higher native refresh rate and quantum dot technology.

Those specifications alone do not establish which television will look better in every room. Brightness, viewing angles, source quality and picture settings also affect the experience.

TCL includes a backlit voice remote with Amazon Fire TV, allowing viewers to search for entertainment or launch supported apps using the voice button. Four HDMI ports provide connections for game consoles and other entertainment devices.

Motion TV TCL includes a backlit voice remote with Amazon Fire TV, allowing viewers to search for entertainment or launch supported apps using the voice button. Four HDMI ports provide connections for game consoles and other entertainment devices.

Bundled protection coverage

Costco lists five years of combined coverage for the Q77L, including an Allstate protection plan. That differs from the three-year manufacturer’s warranty advertised with Samsung’s U8000H.

The distinction matters because a manufacturer’s warranty and a protection plan may have different terms, exclusions and claims procedures. Buyers should review the applicable documents rather than treating the coverage as interchangeable.

The Black Friday lineup also lists a 65-inch Q77L at $379.99 and a 75-inch version at $529.99.

Screen size and room fit

At the advertised prices, the 55-inch configuration costs $10 more than the 50-inch version. Whether the larger screen makes sense depends on the available space and viewing distance.

The TCL Q77L Series at Costco is scheduled for the retailer’s Nov. 27-30 promotion. The 55-inch TCL Q77L listing at Costco provides product details and availability.

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