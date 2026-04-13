Teen charged as adult for stepsister’s death on cruise ship

MIAMI, Fla. — A 16-year-old from Titusville, Florida, has been indicted as an adult on charges of murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the killing of his stepsister, Anna Kepner.

The incident allegedly occurred while the family was on a cruise ship in international waters en route to Miami late last year.

Kepner, an 18-year-old high school senior from Titusville, died on a Carnival Cruise ship in November 2025, leading to a federal investigation.

The cause of death was determined to be mechanical asphyxiation.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group