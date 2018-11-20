  • Tell your friends in low places: Garth Brooks is coming to Florida

    By: Kevin Williams

    Something tells us the beer will be chasing lots of people's blues away at The Swamp.

    Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced Tuesday he is bringing his 2019 stadium tour to Florida.

    It's the first tour stop for Brooks since his last world tour wrapped in 2017.

    Brooks will bring his stadium tour to University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (aka The Swamp) in Gainesville on Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

    It's the first concert at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 25 years, said a statement on Brooks' website. Brooks' last stop in Central Florida was in September 2017, when he played several shows at Amway Center in Orlando (one of which he had to cancel because of Hurricane Irma).

    Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.  

    Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster online or over the phone. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Nov. 29.

    Tickets will cost $82.35 plus a service charge of $7.25 and a $5.35 tax for a total of $94.95. All seats sold are best available.

     

