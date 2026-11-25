ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennis star Madison Keys visited patients at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Florida, ahead of Thanksgiving, delivering gifts and spending time with children and their families.

The Orlando-based athlete, who serves as a Nemours Children’s Health brand ambassador, made bedside visits, including with patients spending the holiday in the hospital.

“In the season of giving, it felt like the absolute perfect time to come to the Nemours Children Hospital and get to see some of the kids and spread a little bit of holiday cheer,” Keys said.

Encouragement during recovery

Keys also joined three patients in the rehabilitation gym during their physical therapy appointments, according to Nemours.

She spoke with them about staying active, being healthy and feeling confident in what their bodies can achieve.

Dr. John Lovejoy, chair of the hospital’s Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, said visits like Keys’ can help children envision possibilities beyond their recovery.

“It’s wonderful when we have these kinds of partnerships where all of our kids can see what their potential might be after they recover from a lot of the injuries or other conditions that they have,” Lovejoy said.

A champion’s connection to Central Florida

Keys won her first Grand Slam singles title at the 2025 Australian Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Through her partnership with Nemours, she supports the hospital’s work with young athletes in Central Florida.

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