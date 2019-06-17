0 The 2020 election: Dates, deadlines and everything else you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2020 general election is still more than a year away, but it is never too early to start marking down important dates in your calendar.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 presidential preference primary, primary and general elections.

Presidential preference primary election

A presidential preference primary election is held on the third Tuesday of March in a presidential election year. This year's presidential preference primary election will be held March 17.

Primary election

The primary election is held 10 weeks before the general election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the general election to fill a federal, state, county or district office. This year's primary election will be held Aug. 25

General election

A general election is held in November of every even-numbered year. This year's general election will be held Nov. 3.

Registration deadlines

Those who are eligible may register to vote at any time, but they must register at least 29 days before an election to participate in it.

Feb. 18 is the registration deadline for the 2020 presidential preference primary election. July 27 is the registration deadline for the 2020 primary election. Oct. 5 is the registration deadline for the 2020 general election.

Early voting

State law requires early voting to be held for at least eight days.

The mandatory early voting periods for 2020 will last from March 7 to March 14 for the presidential preference primary election, from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22 for the primary election and from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 for the general election.

Each county supervisor of elections may extend the early voting period to include one or more of the following days:

• Presidential preference primary election: March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 15

• Primary election: Aug. 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 23

• General election: Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and Nov. 1

Vote-by-mail

State law requires that vote-by-mail ballots be mailed during specified timeframes.

Supervisors of elections must send ballots to absent stateside and overseas uniformed service members and to overseas civilians no later than 45 days before an election.

The send periods for 2020 are as follows:

• Presidential preference primary election: Feb. 1

• Primary election: July 11

• General election: Sept. 19

Supervisors of elections must send ballots to domestic voters during a 7-day window between 28 and 35 days before an election.

The send periods for 2020 are as follows:

• Presidential preference primary election: Feb. 11 through 18

• Primary election: July 21 through July 28

• General election: Sept. 29 through Oct. 6

