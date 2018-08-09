Thief asks man to jump start her car before cops arrive, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested Tuesday after someone recorded her trying handles of multiple cars in a parking lot and stealing items from two vehicles while her children waited inside the Volusia Mall, Daytona Beach police said.
Michelle Rocco, 47, was arrested on burglary, loitering and prowling charges, officials said.
Police said Rocco asked a driver to give her car a jump start, so she could leave before police arrived. The witness said Rocco told him to hurry up because, “That guy was going to send the cops after me,” according to an incident report.
She then tried to hide from officers behind her car, police said.
Officers said Rocco had stolen items in her possession, and that she told them her children were inside the mall.
An older sibling was called to pick the children up, police said.
She is being held at the Volusia County Corrections on $2,100 bail.
