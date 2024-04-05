This airline is adding more flights out of Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines will have more flights leaving from a Central Florida city this summer.

The airline announced Thursday it would add an additional flight between Daytona Beach and Southern Connecticut.

This comes as the season will bring more travelers nationwide and high demand for nonstop service from Daytona Beach International Airport.

Avelo flies from Daytona Beach twice a week to Tweed-New Haven Airport on Mondays and Fridays.

Read: ‘Jolting up and down’: Passenger describes turbulence that injured 2 on Orlando-bound flight

It will add flights on Wednesdays starting June 12.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said this expansion will make travel easier.

“At Avelo Airlines, our purpose is to inspire travel,” Levy said. “We do this by saving our customers time and money so they can travel more. These additional flight options, coupled with our everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, will inspire our Daytona Beach-area customers to fly with Avelo even more this summer.”

Read: This airline announced new routes from MCO

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Avelo Airlines Avelo Airlines will add an additional flight from Daytona Beach to Southern Connecticut.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group