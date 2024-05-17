Flagler County Deputies respond for a fourth time this week to suspicious calls threatening schools

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious call threatening Buddy Taylor Middle School and Wadsworth Elementary. This is the fourth time deputies have responded to threats against Flagler Schools this week.

According to the Flagler Schools official Facebook page, both schools are secure and the families of students have been contacted.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday in response to the three previous threats to their schools.

Dozens of swatting calls have been made to Flagler County schools, with a majority of them going to Buddy Taylor Middle School.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the swatting calls his deputies are responding to have become a sign of the times.

“What would happen towards the end of the year, or major test times, the fire alarm would get pulled,” Staly explained. “But now, it has evolved into what we’re dealing with today.”

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.

