This county is hosting a diaper drive for families in need

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County is hosting a diaper drive event.

The ELCOC aims to reach 15,000 diaper donations to help Orange County families in need.

The organization has already received over 5,000 diapers.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity our community has shown so far. However, our goal is to reach 15,000 diapers and with their continued support, I am confident we will reach our goal,” said CEO Dr. Scott Fritz.

Read: U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon kicks off busy weekend in downtown Orlando

All donations will be delivered to the Central Florida Diaper Bank.

Donations can be made online through Amazon.

You can select the diapers you wish to donate, and Amazon will send them directly to the ELCOC.

Read: Runners and spectators pack downtown Orlando for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon

A drive-through event will also be on Feb.10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive-through will be at Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, located at 1723 Bruton Blvd in Orlando.

All donations will be delivered to the Central Florida Diaper Bank.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group