U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon kicks off busy weekend in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Runners and spectators packed downtown Orlando for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials Marathon Saturday morning.

The Olympic hopefuls are competing to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

This is not the only event taking place in downtown Orlando this weekend.

Residents can also expect heavy crowds from Megacon and the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Sunday.

Megacon is taking place at the Orange County Convention Center and the Pro Bowl will be at Camping World Stadium.

Road closures around downtown Orlando will be lifted later Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Buddy Dyer said the trials would also significantly impact local businesses.

And they're off! Good luck to everyone today competing for a chance to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



Visit https://t.co/vJOnuA4to2 for info on pedestrian and vehicular access around the course.@trackshack @GreaterORLSport @usatf pic.twitter.com/HUFYK559I5 — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) February 3, 2024

