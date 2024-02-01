Orlando prepares for Olympic trials this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders in Orlando are preparing for this weekend’s Olympic Marathon Team Trials.

Thousands of people are planning to come out and cheer on the potential members of Team USA.

Event organizers will be in downtown Orlando on Thursday morning to put up more barricades to prepare for the massive event.

Over 360 elite runners will chase their Olympic dreams this weekend on Orlando’s streets. However, they won’t be the only ones winning big.

Businesses around downtown Orlando are gearing up for a golden weekend. They’re not just expecting a rush on race day, but a wave of new customers throughout the event.

“Excited to check out the local businesses,” said Orlando visitor Haylei Woodcock.

The team marathon trials are more than just a race; they’re a chance for Orlando to shine and for everyone to win.

“Let’s enjoy this moment and work together to create many more,” said Jason Siegel, president and CEO of Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

