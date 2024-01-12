Orlando to host its first-ever US Olympic competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Next month, Orlando will host its first-ever U.S. Olympic competition.

Leaders revealed details about the Olympic Marathon Team Trials at Orlando City Hall on Thursday.

Runners will start on Orange Avenue near Livingston Street and run eight miles through downtown Orlando and the Milk District before ending at Lake Eola.

Officials are expecting the streets to be packed with red, white, and blue.

“Figure like July 4th meets New Year’s Eve. That’s what the streets of Orlando are gonna look like,” said Jason Siegel, president and CEO of Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The marathon trials will be on Feb. 3 starting at 10:10 a.m.

Roads heading to and away from downtown will start closing at 5 a.m.

