Teen dies after being hit by a trailer in Volusia County, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has died after a crash in Port Orange Sunday morning, the Port Orange Police Department said.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to a news release, the boy was hit by a trailer that was attached to a vehicle he had just exited.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Dunlawton Ave, and law enforcement received a call for CPR in progress.

Read: Man seriously injured after shooting in Titusville, police say

There were no other cars involved, and no one else was injured.

Police said the teenager was taken to the Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach in critical condition, and later died.

Read: Bodycam footage sheds light on Altamonte Springs Police officer-involved shooting

The Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, please contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Carlyton Hambsh at 386-506-5849.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group