Bodycam footage sheds light on Altamonte Springs Police officer-involved shooting

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police released bodycam video that shows what happened during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

They were first called to the River Run neighborhood after calls that someone was knocking on doors with a rifle in his hands.

Officers walked up to 65-year-old Erick Seckington as he stood by a neighbor’s fence.

They called out to him multiple times, but he didn’t respond. Then, he raised his rifle, and they shot him.

Seckington later died in the hospital.

Channel 9 dug into his history and found out he’s had trouble in the neighborhood for a while.

Investigators said Altamonte Springs Police had been called to the neighborhood 40 times since 2019 for issues with Seckington.

Channel 9 obtained documents showing that he missed a court date for a trespassing charge last week because he was getting treatment at a mental health facility.

Channel 9 also learned that a next-door neighbor had a restraining order against him.

The officer is still on paid administrative leave while FDLE works through their investigation.

