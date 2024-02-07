ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Altamonte Springs after an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday evening, according to police.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to the River Run neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a man going house to house with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located 65-year-old Eric Seckington, who was walking around the neighborhood carrying a rifle.

Investigation underway after Altamonte Springs Police fatally shoot man carrying rifle

Read: Deputies kill knife-wielding man who charged at them outside Orange County home

Officers used verbal commands and instructed Seckington to put down the gun. Seckington refused to listen to officer, and an ASPD officer fired at Seckington, killing him, according to a news release.

As per standard procedure ASPD requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to respond this officer-involved shooting.

Read: St. Cloud man sentenced for failing to get dog’s injuries treated, leading to ‘cruel’ death

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be called into Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Read: Chilly overnight with temps to dip into the 40s

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group