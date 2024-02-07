Chilly overnight with temps to dip into the 40s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a chilly and gusty evening and overnight.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it will feel even colder.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s in Orlando by morning, with low 40s in Marion County.

That should make tomorrow the coldest of the week.

Although breezy, winds won’t be as strong on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon won’t be too bad if you don’t mind a breeze.

After another cool morning on Thursday, we’re warming back to the 80s by the weekend.

