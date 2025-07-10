Florida medical clinic warns patients of data breach after Russian group claims responsibility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Lung, Asthma and Sleep Specialists are warning patients hackers could have accessed their information in a May data breach.

In May, 9 Investigates reported a Russia ransomware gang claims it stole social security numbers, medical records, and passport information from Florida Lung, Asthma and Sleep Specialists (FLASS).

The medical group has five offices in Orlando, Winter Garden, Lake Nona, Poinciana and Kissimmee.

At the time, the hackers posted on their website on the dark web that they demanded six bitcoins, which are worth about $650,000.

The Russian hacking group also claimed responsibility for targeting the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office last year.

In May, FLASS told Channel 9 it has no knowledge of compromised patient information but has reported the attack to the FBI.

In a notice published July 9, FLASS warned its patients that their name, dates of birth, contact information and “limited” medical and billing information could have been accessed in the data breach.

