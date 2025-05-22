Russian hackers claim responsibility for hacking Central Florida medical group

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Russian hacking group who targeted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office last year now says it hacked a local medical group.

The criminal ransomware gang claims it stole social security numbers, medical records, and passport information from Florida Lung, Asthma and Sleep Specialists (FLASS).

The medical group has five offices in Orlando, Winter Garden, Lake Nona, Poinciana and Kissimmee.

They’re demanding six bitcoins which are worth about $650,000.

FLASS tells Channel 9 it has no knowledge of compromised patient information but has reported the attack to the FBI.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group