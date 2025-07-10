Documents detail 911 call that led to Longwood officer’s resignation amid internal investigation

LONGWOOD, Fla. — New documents are raising questions about the misconduct allegations that led a Longwood police officer to resign in the middle of an internal affairs investigation.

Records show a 911 call involving a 17-year-old led to the eventual resignation of Cpl. Virgel Quintal.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old had an argument with his parents on May 27 and was threatening to hurt himself with a knife.

The report said the teen was taken to South Seminole Hospital for a Baker Act evaluation, but the report makes no mention of any confrontation along the way.

Channel 9 spoke with the teen’s mother who asked to remain anonymous to protect her son’s privacy.

She said she wanted to be careful about what she shared since the investigation is ongoing, but said there was a confrontation between her son and Quintal.

“It kind of got out of hand as they were attempting to transport him to South Seminole,” said the woman.

The woman said her son didn’t have any bruises or physical injuries following the incident.

While she said the deputy’s behavior was concerning, she doesn’t believe this incident is reflective of the department overall.

She said Longwood police had visited her home prior to the incident and had always successfully de-escalated tensions with her son.

“All of them (officers) that we have been in contact with have been very professional. I think this is an isolated incident that got out of hand,” said the woman.

Longwood’s deputy police chief, Michael Aprile, said even though Quintal resigned, the department is still investigating multiple possible policy violations.

Aprile wouldn’t elaborate on those possible violations Thursday, but he promised to release body camera after the investigation wrapped.

Aprile said once that body camera video is made public he is “confident the public will feel trust in the police department.”

