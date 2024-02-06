Large deputy presence reported in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large deputy presence was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Numerous deputies were seen near Lee Road and Edgewater Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.
Sheriff John Mina will be giving an update on the incident soon.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also at the scene.
Orange County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.
Police activity near Lee Road and Edgewater Drive. Please avoid the area.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2024
MEDIA: Sheriff Mina will brief at time and location TBA. pic.twitter.com/84GhrFSehx
See a map of the scene below:
