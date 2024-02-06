Large deputy presence reported in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large deputy presence was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Fairview Shores neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous deputies were seen near Lee Road and Edgewater Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area.

Read: Children expelled from Central Florida Christian school over ‘OnlyFans’ decal on mother’s car

Sheriff John Mina will be giving an update on the incident soon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also at the scene.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert status.

Read: Deputies: Man drives truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach

Channel 9 has a crew there, gathering more information

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

Read: Police: 1 person hit, killed by train in Daytona Beach

Police activity near Lee Road and Edgewater Drive. Please avoid the area.

MEDIA: Sheriff Mina will brief at time and location TBA. pic.twitter.com/84GhrFSehx — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 6, 2024

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group