Police: 1 person hit, killed by train in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A major roadway in Daytona Beach is now open after a person was hit by a train there Tuesday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Daytona Beach police officers were called to the Florida East Coast Railway tracks at the crossing with Mason Ave. at approximately 10 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Police have confirmed that one person died at the scene. They have not been identified.

See a map below:

Map: 1 person hit, killed by train in Daytona Beach The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday on Mason Ave. at the FEC Railway tracks in Daytona Beach.

READ: Deputies: Man drives truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach

No other details on the sequence of events leading up to the incident have been released by the police department.

The train was stopped on the tracks blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between Mason Ave. and International Speedway Blvd. until it was moved shortly before 12:45 p.m.

Police have since cleared the roadway.

READ: Jennifer Crumbley trial: Jury finds Michigan school shooter’s mother guilty of manslaughter

Eyewitness news has contacted FEC for a comment on the incident, but they have not responded.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group