Deputies: Man drives truck into the ocean at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested in New Smyrna Beach after purposely driving a truck around in the ocean, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jason Brzuszkiewicz drove around a closed gate around 9 a.m. at 1400 South The Beach.

Brzuszkiewicz drove past a posted “Do Not Enter” sign and onto the beach and did not pay a required toll fee, deputies said.

Deputies said when they arrived Brzuszkiewicz told them he “wanted to drive on the beach.”

Video shared by Volusia County deputies with Ch. 9 shows a Dodge Ram truck being driven through the surf.

Deputies said Brzuszkiewicz was arrested and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

The truck was also towed by law enforcement.

