4 arrested in drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Four young suspects have been arrested in a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the suspects are identified as 18-year-old Zared Castaneda, 15-year-old Jesus Castaneda, 15-year-old Angel Ruiz-Rios and 16-year-old Brian Hernandez.

Law enforcement received a call around 11:52 p.m. for a shooting at a home on Shaw Lake Road.

While the shooting left bullet holes in the front of the house and hit a wall and a TV, no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the suspects’ vehicle, a red Toyota Tacoma, was spotted, and the suspects were detained during a traffic stop.

Deputies said they found guns, ammunition and shell casings in the truck.

The suspects face multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon, firing a gun from a vehicle and possessing a gun as a minor.

Zared Castaneda was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is held at the Volusia County branch on no bond.

The rest of the suspects are in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

