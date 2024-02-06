Sheriff: Former SRO had inappropriate relationship with student, 15, in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A former Marion County school resource officer is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Deputies arrested Christian Linan, 34, on Monday.

Investigators said a school counselor tipped them off after a student shared information, alleging she had a past sexual relationship with Linan.

The inappropriate contact began in 2019 when the victim was 15 years old, according to investigators.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Linan, who has since resigned, joined the department in 2016.

Most recently, he served as a resource officer at Dunnellon High School since 2022.

Sheriff Billy Woods released a statement that read, in part, “All of my deputies know the standards I set for the Office of Sheriff. In fact, they take an oath to uphold those standards and they know that I have zero tolerance for this kind of action. I am glad that the victim had the courage to come forward and let us know.”

Linan was booked into Marion County Jail without bond.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile victim.

