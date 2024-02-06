Children expelled from Central Florida Christian school over ‘OnlyFans’ decal on mother’s car

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders of a private school in Lake County have taken a decisive step in their dispute with one parent over her efforts to promote an “OnlyFans” account.

The online platform allows content creators to sell the content they produce directly to individual subscribers, but is best known for hosting sexually explicit content.

Last week, Channel 9 reporter Phylicia Ashley told the story of Michelle Cline, who said she put a reference to her personal OnlyFans account on her car as a means of drawing more attention to her business.

READ: Social media ban bill flies past another hurdle as its legality is questioned

Cline said the decal- displayed on the rear windshield of her car- sparked a fight with leadership at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Umatilla, where she had two children enrolled.

Because of the visible decal on her car, school officials told Cline she could no longer use the main entrance to the school and instead had to drop her kids off across the street.

Since our initial report, Liberty Christian’s administration has taken the additional step of expelling the family from the school altogether.

VIDEO: Florida mom banned from dropping kids off at Christian school due to ‘OnlyFans’ ad on car A local mom says efforts to draw more customers to her personal "OnlyFans" account landed her in hot water with her kids' Christian school. (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)

In a letter to Michelle and her husband, dated Feb. 5, the school board cites policies in their handbook that Cline violates with her use of the decals at the school.

READ: Trump not immune to prosecution in 2020 election interference case, appeals court rules

The letter says school administrators had discussions with Cline about the sticker “promoting a pornographic website” on her vehicles and asked her to remove them or park off-site.

Instead, the letter says Cline “obtained an even larger vinyl lettering scheme that covered the entire back of her vehicle’s tailgate,” and “mockingly” posted a photo of the larger display on social media referencing the school’s request that she remove it.

The letter goes on to cite a Florida law that makes it a crime to knowingly provide minors with the means to access sexual content, which school administrators argued Cline’s advertisement did by providing a direct link to her own site.

School administrators also accused Cline of disrupting school activities by speaking to local news media about the matter.

READ: Florida law enforcement holds procession for FHP trooper killed in line of duty

“Therefore, your family’s enrollment with LCPS is terminated effective immediately,” the letter states.

In their letter, the school board leaves open the possibility of enrolling the children again, only after Cline removes the decals from her vehicles.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group