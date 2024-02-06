Florida law enforcement holds procession for FHP trooper killed in line of duty

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Law enforcement across Florida continues to honor a state trooper who died in the line of duty.

People were seen lining the road in Port Saint Lucie on Monday, during a procession for Trooper Zachary Fink.

Investigators say Fink died on Friday while following a reckless driver on I-95.

Both he and the suspect were on the wrong side of the highway when a semi-truck hit Fink’s car.

Fink and the semi-truck driver died.

The suspect, Michael Addison, is facing nearly a dozen charges.

