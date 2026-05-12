The Caribbean Princess departs Port Canaveral after norovirus outbreak

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Caribbean Princess departed Port Canaveral on Monday afternoon after returning to Florida after a nearly two-week voyage linked to a norovirus outbreak that sickened passengers and crew members onboard.

According to the CDC, 145 passengers and 15 crew members reported symptoms including diarrhea and vomiting during the cruise, which departed Port Everglades on April 28.

Passenger David Hanson said initially he did not know what was happening.

“We were one of the first ones that got it,” Hanson said. “He told us enhanced protocols were put into place for passengers more hand washing, increased vessel sanitation, passengers were told to call the medical center if you gave it.”

Despite getting sick, Hanson said the experience will not stop him from cruising again.

Health First Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Laird said norovirus outbreaks can happen anywhere people are gathered closely together.

“Fortunately, it sounds like it’s under control,” Laird said. He added “Cruise ships are a breeding ground, but this happens in non-cruise ship situations too.”

Laird said frequent hand washing and avoiding food preparation while sick are among the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, Princess Cruises increased cleaning and disinfection procedures onboard, isolated sick passengers and crew members, collected samples for testing, and worked with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program during the outbreak investigation.

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