Florida bill looks to ban children from creating social media accounts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a measure that would ban children from social media.

The proposed bill would require social media companies to bar minors under 16 from creating accounts.

The measure would also force companies to delete accounts they know are run by a minor.

Read: Florida bill would require students to learn social media safety in the classroom

It would also allow parents to terminate future accounts.

Lawmakers said they want to focus on protecting children.

Read: Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds

“We have no higher priority than protecting our children,” said State Rep. Tyler Sirois. “We know that social media companies deploy features that are addictive and content that is harmful.”

Florida’s Attorney General would be able to file civil lawsuits against social media companies that do not follow the rules.

Read: A judge has temporarily halted enforcement of an Ohio law limiting kids’ use of social media

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group