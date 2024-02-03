Hundreds of thousands of people expected to pack Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of comic book fans, athletes and sports enthusiasts are all coming together in Orlando this weekend.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Over on I-Drive, Megacon is taking place at the Orange County Convention Center.

Orlando Police said it’s working with multiple agencies to keep everyone safe. All while the city has road closure signs all ahead of the Olympic team trials Saturday morning. Olympian marathon trial runner Alphine Tuliamuk is one of more than a 100,000 people in town for the weekend.

Read: ‘It’s a beautiful city’: Top Elite runners admire Orlando amid Olympic Marathon Trials

She’s also one of 350 runners gearing up for their chance at making their mark Saturday morning – racing through 26.2 miles from downtown Orlando to the Milk District and back. It’s all for a chance to run in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“I’m an everyday runner. I’m never going to be in the Olympic trials myself but to be around athletes that are competing at such a high level is so inspirational for us and for kids. It’s just really great to kind of feel like you’re in the mix with it all,” said Marathon Kids CEO Wendy Wheless.

While they’re hoping for a shot at the gold, businesses are seeing green. “We started preparing for this about 3 or 4 weeks ago,” said Wallstreet Owner Bosko Lazic. Wallstreet Plaza is partnering with Hoka for a block party celebration starting Saturday and ending Sunday after the NFL Pro Bowl.

Read: Officials warn fans of scams ahead of NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

It’s expected to bring thousands of people here to watch the leagues star players go head-to-head. All the while, another 200,000 sci-fi, comic book and pop culture fans are flooding the Orange County Convention Center.

Hotels are booked solid; restaurants are seeing lines out the door and tourism experts project MegaCon will generate more than 205 million dollars through Sunday.

The city will also have a help line open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow for any non-emergencies. That number is (407) 246-HELP.

Read: MegaCon Orlando supercharges Orange County Convention Center

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group