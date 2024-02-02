MegaCon Orlando supercharges Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual MegaCon Orlando convention is taking over the Orange County Convention Center this weekend.

When the doors opened for MegaCon the crowd flooded in.

A colorful wave of wings, lightsabers, and anime wigs washed over the annual event.

MegaCon is a pop culture explosion that attracts fans from across the country.

Organizers say close to 20,0000 people will attend MegaCon this year.

The passion for comics, figurines and science fiction also fuels a boost in tourism tax dollars.

Hotels are booked solid and restaurants on International Drive see lines out the door.

Tourism experts project MegaCon to generate more than $205 million in economic impact.

From thrilling panels to celebrity lookalikes, MegaCon ignites imaginations and creates unforgettable memories.

More information on MegaCon 2024 can be found here.

See more in the video above.

